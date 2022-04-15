Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) Trading Up 5.8%

Shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) were up 5.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.76 and last traded at $2.73. Approximately 93,156 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,270,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.58.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nordic American Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nordic American Tankers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.33.

Get Nordic American Tankers alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $522.34 million, a PE ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.99 and a 200 day moving average of $2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Nordic American Tankers ( NYSE:NAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $22.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.78 million. Nordic American Tankers had a negative return on equity of 19.85% and a negative net margin of 176.94%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.48%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NAT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Nordic American Tankers in the 4th quarter worth about $8,510,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 229.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,024,174 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,181,000 after buying an additional 4,193,738 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nordic American Tankers in the 4th quarter worth about $1,220,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 3,518.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 576,814 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 560,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,082,574 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after buying an additional 513,829 shares during the last quarter. 28.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile (NYSE:NAT)

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 25 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic American Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic American Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.