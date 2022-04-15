$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Valley National Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.28. Valley National Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Valley National Bancorp.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 31.82%. The company had revenue of $353.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

VLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.15.

VLY opened at $12.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.81. Valley National Bancorp has a one year low of $11.66 and a one year high of $15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.94%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Valley National Bancorp by 129.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 28,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Valley National Bancorp by 77.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Valley National Bancorp (VLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.