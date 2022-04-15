New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) Sees Large Volume Increase

New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 10,112 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 336,711 shares.The stock last traded at $13.59 and had previously closed at $13.50.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NMFC shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on New Mountain Finance in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut New Mountain Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get New Mountain Finance alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.30.

New Mountain Finance ( NASDAQ:NMFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.07). New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 74.33% and a return on equity of 9.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. New Mountain Finance’s payout ratio is 62.83%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMFC. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in New Mountain Finance by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,432,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,627,000 after buying an additional 103,352 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in New Mountain Finance in the third quarter valued at about $975,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in New Mountain Finance by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,054,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,153,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in New Mountain Finance by 14.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 295,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after buying an additional 37,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new stake in New Mountain Finance in the third quarter valued at about $141,000. 34.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC)

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in Âdefensive growthÂ industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes and mezzanine securities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New Mountain Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Mountain Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.