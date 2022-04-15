International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Shares Gap Down to $20.43

International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.43, but opened at $20.02. International Money Express shares last traded at $20.14, with a volume of 407 shares.

IMXI has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of International Money Express from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of International Money Express from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on International Money Express from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Money Express has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.70.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.50 and its 200 day moving average is $16.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $787.05 million, a PE ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.57.

International Money Express ( NASDAQ:IMXI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $127.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.50 million. International Money Express had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 43.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Money Express, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

In other International Money Express news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total value of $2,661,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 16.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in International Money Express by 10.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,823,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,853,000 after acquiring an additional 346,491 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,550,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,704,000 after purchasing an additional 66,185 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC increased its position in shares of International Money Express by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 1,005,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,783,000 after purchasing an additional 238,533 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 691,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,039,000 after buying an additional 2,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in International Money Express by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 593,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,477,000 after buying an additional 73,309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

