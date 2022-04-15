Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Shares Gap Down to $9.25

Shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.25, but opened at $9.06. Centessa Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $9.03, with a volume of 587 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on CNTA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Get Centessa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 25.52 and a current ratio of 25.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.05 and its 200-day moving average is $11.27.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CNTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.08). As a group, research analysts forecast that Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited will post -3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Saurabh Saha purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.74 per share, with a total value of $48,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David J. Grainger purchased 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.05 per share, for a total transaction of $248,875.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 146.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $54,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $128,000. 63.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNTA)

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers life-altering and life-enhancing medicines to patients. Its products pipeline include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; Imgatuzumab, an anti-EGFR monoclonal antibody expected to enter a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, as well as is being considered for the treatment of other solid tumors in the context of combination treatment with immunotherapy; and ZF874, a small molecule chemical chaperone folding corrector of the Z variant of alpha-1-antitrypsin in Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.