Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 47,685 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,386,204 shares.The stock last traded at $25.35 and had previously closed at $24.60.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Lightspeed POS from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Lightspeed POS from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on Lightspeed POS from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Lightspeed POS from C$110.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lightspeed POS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.71.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.41 and a 200-day moving average of $48.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -16.02 and a beta of 3.87. The company has a current ratio of 7.26, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Lightspeed POS ( NASDAQ:LSPD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $152.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.91 million. Lightspeed POS had a negative return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 44.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 165.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Research analysts expect that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lightspeed POS by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 11,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,736,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lightspeed POS by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,591,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978,627 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Lightspeed POS by 120.4% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lightspeed POS by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 249,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,089,000 after purchasing an additional 81,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile (NASDAQ:LSPD)

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.