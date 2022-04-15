Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Stock Price Up 5%

Shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) rose 5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $43.54 and last traded at $43.53. Approximately 60,661 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 16,119,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.47.

PDD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. CLSA reduced their price objective on Pinduoduo from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Nomura Instinet reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (down from $95.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Nomura cut Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Pinduoduo from $71.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinduoduo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.08.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.82 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Pinduoduo ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $5.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $5.68. Pinduoduo had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 8.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDD. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 48,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,394,000 after buying an additional 5,587 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 29,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 11,199 shares during the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 244,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,124,000 after purchasing an additional 89,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HC Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 21.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

