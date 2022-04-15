SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Shares Up 5.1%

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 5.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $35.86 and last traded at $35.76. 27,407 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,714,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.04.

Several brokerages have weighed in on S. UBS Group cut their target price on SentinelOne from $75.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SentinelOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup started coverage on SentinelOne in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on SentinelOne from $57.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on SentinelOne from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.13.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.93.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $65.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.69 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 22.36% and a negative net margin of 132.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.00) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 1,008,296 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total transaction of $34,634,967.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $2,887,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,684,989 shares of company stock worth $60,291,229 in the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of S. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 142.7% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 555,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,750,000 after buying an additional 326,498 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the third quarter worth about $2,010,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 107.2% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the fourth quarter worth about $1,314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

About SentinelOne (NYSE:S)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States. Its Singularity Platform delivers artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, and cloud workloads, enabling seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

