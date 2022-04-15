TELUS (NYSE:TU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 57,153 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,665,286 shares.The stock last traded at $26.52 and had previously closed at $26.45.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TELUS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America downgraded TELUS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TELUS in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.55.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.96. The stock has a market cap of $36.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.65.

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Rating ) (TSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). TELUS had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that TELUS Co. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.258 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.29%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in TELUS by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,708 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in TELUS by 134.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in TELUS in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TELUS in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in TELUS by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,390 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. 47.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TELUS (NYSE:TU)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; equipment sales from mobile technologies; data services revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; customer care and business services; healthcare solutions; and home and business security, agriculture, voice, and other telecommunications services.

