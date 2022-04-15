Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 31,483 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,129,864 shares.The stock last traded at $3.92 and had previously closed at $4.02.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nomura in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.75.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of -26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.51.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Nomura during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in Nomura by 40.0% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 28,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in Nomura by 67.8% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 100,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 40,525 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in Nomura by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 73,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 24,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Nomura by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,435,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,205,000 after purchasing an additional 400,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.52% of the company’s stock.
About Nomura (NYSE:NMR)
Nomura Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides the investment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale and Merchant Banking. The Retail segment includes investment consultation services, distribution of trust certificates, and management of insurance agencies.
