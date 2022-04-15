Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 31,483 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,129,864 shares.The stock last traded at $3.92 and had previously closed at $4.02.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nomura in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of -26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.51.

Nomura ( NYSE:NMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. Nomura had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nomura Holdings, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Nomura during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in Nomura by 40.0% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 28,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in Nomura by 67.8% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 100,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 40,525 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in Nomura by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 73,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 24,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Nomura by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,435,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,205,000 after purchasing an additional 400,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Nomura Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides the investment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale and Merchant Banking. The Retail segment includes investment consultation services, distribution of trust certificates, and management of insurance agencies.

