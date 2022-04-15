Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 174,142 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 7,140,143 shares.The stock last traded at $8.12 and had previously closed at $8.08.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ETRN shares. TheStreet cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. UBS Group cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equitrans Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.54.

The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $246.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.62 million. Equitrans Midstream had a positive return on equity of 6.90% and a negative net margin of 104.82%. Equitrans Midstream’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.31%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -18.02%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 106,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 32,181 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 4th quarter worth about $43,613,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,381,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,923,000 after acquiring an additional 537,646 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 385,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,989,000 after acquiring an additional 31,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 430,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,448,000 after acquiring an additional 150,618 shares during the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile (NYSE:ETRN)

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

