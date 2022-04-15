SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 17,619 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 226,198 shares.The stock last traded at $33.33 and had previously closed at $33.29.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.81.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RWX. Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 130,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,447,000 after purchasing an additional 28,314 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 63.2% during the first quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 43,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 16,718 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Finally, Upper Left Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $420,000.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

