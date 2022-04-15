Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 5,400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 162,179 shares.The stock last traded at $52.28 and had previously closed at $52.08.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.44.

Get Invesco Water Resources ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHO. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 10,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Nwam LLC lifted its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.