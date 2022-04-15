ABB (NYSE:ABB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 59,196 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,421,801 shares.The stock last traded at $30.92 and had previously closed at $30.71.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ABB shares. HSBC cut shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Oddo Bhf raised shares of ABB from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ABB from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.77.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

ABB ( NYSE:ABB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 15.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ABB Ltd will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.537 per share. This represents a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 28th. ABB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.79%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABB. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in ABB by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in ABB during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in ABB during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in ABB during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ABB during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 9.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

