Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 260,432 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 8,357,737 shares.The stock last traded at $17.08 and had previously closed at $17.97.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BBBY. Telsey Advisory Group cut Bed Bath & Beyond from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bed Bath & Beyond presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.30 and a 200-day moving average of $17.72.

Bed Bath & Beyond ( NASDAQ:BBBY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The retailer reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.95). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, COO John R. Hartmann bought 6,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,005.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,662 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,965 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,706 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 27,118 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,802 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

