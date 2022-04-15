Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Trading 5.1% Higher

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 5.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.37 and last traded at $26.20. 62,192 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 10,426,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.94.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KGI Securities lowered shares of Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Bilibili from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Bilibili in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.95.

The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.37.

Bilibili ( NASDAQ:BILI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($4.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($3.58). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 28.68% and a negative net margin of 35.05%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the 3rd quarter worth about $569,908,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Bilibili by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,405,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,011,000 after purchasing an additional 173,508 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in shares of Bilibili by 192.5% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 219,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,180,000 after purchasing an additional 144,400 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Bilibili by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,170,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,304,000 after purchasing an additional 287,207 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in shares of Bilibili by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 547,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,259,000 after purchasing an additional 281,478 shares during the period. 47.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

