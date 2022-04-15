LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Sees Large Volume Increase

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 19,380 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 684,211 shares.The stock last traded at $24.14 and had previously closed at $23.79.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LXU shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LSB Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of LSB Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Get LSB Industries alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.48 and its 200-day moving average is $12.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

LSB Industries ( NYSE:LXU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.35. LSB Industries had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 110.90%. The company had revenue of $190.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.10 million. On average, equities analysts predict that LSB Industries, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LXU. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS grew its position in LSB Industries by 1,205.8% in the third quarter. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS now owns 53,135,329 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $417,317,000 after acquiring an additional 49,066,005 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its position in LSB Industries by 200.5% in the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 1,364,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,932,000 after acquiring an additional 910,481 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in LSB Industries by 624.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 490,607 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after acquiring an additional 422,874 shares in the last quarter. Brightline Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LSB Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,084,000. Finally, Robotti Robert grew its position in shares of LSB Industries by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 1,766,451 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $19,519,000 after buying an additional 394,294 shares in the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LSB Industries Company Profile (NYSE:LXU)

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LSB Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSB Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.