Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Sees Large Volume Increase

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 72,340 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,261,538 shares.The stock last traded at $9.03 and had previously closed at $8.99.

Several analysts recently commented on SAND shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $15.00 to $14.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.97.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.70. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.64 and a beta of 1.01.

Sandstorm Gold ( NYSE:SAND Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $29.82 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be issued a $0.016 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 42.86%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 9.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,619,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,610,000 after buying an additional 405,584 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the third quarter valued at about $1,137,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $301,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the third quarter valued at about $3,287,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 88.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 11,599 shares during the last quarter. 39.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

