BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Trading 6.9% Higher

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) shares traded up 6.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.68 and last traded at $11.68. 34,485 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,562,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.93.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.91.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 2.34.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BCRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $47.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.18 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 5,000 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $92,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Helen M. Thackray sold 7,600 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $123,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,209,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCRX. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,467,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,229,000 after buying an additional 475,989 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 254.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 912,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,423,000 after buying an additional 654,998 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $48,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 184,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 11,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 57.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

