Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Shares Gap Down to $21.46

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.46, but opened at $21.03. Noah shares last traded at $21.03, with a volume of 50 shares traded.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NOAH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Noah from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 19th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Noah from $51.50 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Noah in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.81.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.25.
About Noah (NYSE:NOAH)
Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending and Other Services.
