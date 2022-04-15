Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Shares Gap Down to $21.46

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.46, but opened at $21.03. Noah shares last traded at $21.03, with a volume of 50 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NOAH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Noah from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 19th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Noah from $51.50 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Noah in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.81.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Noah in the first quarter worth $49,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Noah by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Noah by 6.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,895 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Noah by 7.4% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,791 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Noah by 8.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 65.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Noah (NYSE:NOAH)

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending and Other Services.

