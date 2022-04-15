Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 84,889 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 3,146,706 shares.The stock last traded at $18.18 and had previously closed at $17.52.

PK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Park Hotels & Resorts to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Park Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.14.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.32). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 10.16% and a negative net margin of 33.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is -2.06%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 3.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 59,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 169,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 166.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

About Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK)

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.