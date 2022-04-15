Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.64 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Visteon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.88. Visteon posted earnings per share of $0.56 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Visteon will report full-year earnings of $4.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.91 to $8.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Visteon.

Get Visteon alerts:

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $1.58. The company had revenue of $786.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.23 million. Visteon had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 1.48%. Visteon’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Visteon from $119.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded Visteon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Visteon in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Visteon from $156.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visteon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.69.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,012,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Visteon by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after buying an additional 13,024 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visteon by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,033,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,101,000 after buying an additional 45,547 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Visteon by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after buying an additional 3,104 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Visteon by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period.

VC opened at $94.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.66 and a beta of 1.91. Visteon has a 52-week low of $91.59 and a 52-week high of $134.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.86 and its 200-day moving average is $108.94.

Visteon Company Profile (Get Rating)

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Visteon (VC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.