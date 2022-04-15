NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Up 5%

Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) shot up 5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $97.42 and last traded at $96.81. 22,600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,801,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.24.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on NetEase from $136.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NetEase in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. 86 Research raised NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded NetEase from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.11.
The company has a market capitalization of $63.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.22.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is an increase from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.49%.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of NetEase by 131.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NetEase during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NetEase during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of NetEase by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetEase during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. 28.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES)
NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on gaming, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.
