NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Up 5%

Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) shot up 5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $97.42 and last traded at $96.81. 22,600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,801,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.24.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on NetEase from $136.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NetEase in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. 86 Research raised NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded NetEase from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.11.

The company has a market capitalization of $63.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 19.25%. As a group, equities analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is an increase from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.49%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of NetEase by 131.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NetEase during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NetEase during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of NetEase by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetEase during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. 28.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on gaming, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

