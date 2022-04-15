VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 12,286 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 283,929 shares.The stock last traded at $46.44 and had previously closed at $46.43.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.02.

Get VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 33,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 451,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,119,000 after acquiring an additional 21,268 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 51,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 176,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,075,000 after acquiring an additional 57,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the third quarter worth about $358,000.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.