Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE:UUUU – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 300,265 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 4,490,511 shares.The stock last traded at $10.72 and had previously closed at $10.01.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Energy Fuels in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 535.00 and a beta of 1.43.
Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.
