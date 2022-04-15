Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Stock Price Up 13.5%

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 13.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.21 and last traded at $25.21. Approximately 2,071 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 246,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.22.

CRNX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.67.

Get Crinetics Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 1.46.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CRNX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ajay Madan sold 13,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total value of $239,118.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard Scott Struthers sold 21,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total transaction of $541,186.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,346 shares of company stock worth $1,301,099 over the last 90 days. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRNX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 62.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.