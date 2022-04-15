NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 62,519 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,428,057 shares.The stock last traded at $6.43 and had previously closed at $6.24.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NXE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexGen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of NexGen Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.05.

The company has a current ratio of 26.00, a quick ratio of 26.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -29.67 and a beta of 1.89.

NexGen Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:NXE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). On average, analysts anticipate that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in NexGen Energy by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,525,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,637,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107,468 shares during the last quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd increased its position in NexGen Energy by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 10,254,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,812,000 after acquiring an additional 383,841 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in NexGen Energy by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,858,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,262 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in NexGen Energy by 1.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,070,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,253,000 after acquiring an additional 58,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in NexGen Energy by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,840,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,432,000 after acquiring an additional 70,030 shares during the last quarter. 20.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NexGen Energy Company Profile

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal asset is the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

