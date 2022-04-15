Steven H. Collis Sells 11,480 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Stock

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.11, for a total value of $1,861,022.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at $33,261,405.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of ABC stock opened at $161.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.46. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1-year low of $111.34 and a 1-year high of $166.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.05 and a 200 day moving average of $133.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $59.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 543.21%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.87%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,036,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016,216 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,807,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,658,000 after buying an additional 338,819 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,788,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,962,000 after buying an additional 82,358 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,966,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,387,000 after buying an additional 82,314 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,735,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,726,000 after buying an additional 113,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ABC shares. Argus upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Scotiabank lowered AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.00.

About AmerisourceBergen (Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

