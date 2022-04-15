Analysts Expect Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) to Post $0.23 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) will post $0.23 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Warner Music Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the lowest is $0.16. Warner Music Group posted earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Warner Music Group will report full-year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $1.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Warner Music Group.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 481.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Warner Music Group in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Warner Music Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Warner Music Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Warner Music Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.42.

In other Warner Music Group news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total value of $382,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total transaction of $712,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,165,000. 76.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WMG. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Warner Music Group by 78.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,189,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,860,000 after buying an additional 521,151 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 14.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 25,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 13.8% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,071,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,011,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.12% of the company’s stock.

WMG opened at $35.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a PE ratio of 47.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.36. Warner Music Group has a 52 week low of $29.34 and a 52 week high of $50.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

