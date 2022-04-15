James Calvin O’rourke Sells 27,681 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Stock

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) CEO James Calvin O’rourke sold 27,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.97, for a total value of $2,075,244.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,137,443.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $76.05 on Friday. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $28.26 and a 12-month high of $77.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.84. The company has a market capitalization of $28.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). Mosaic had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 11.87 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth $342,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in Mosaic by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 15,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth $310,000. First Command Bank purchased a new position in Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.
MOS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Mosaic from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Mosaic from $49.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Mosaic from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Mosaic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.31.
About Mosaic (Get Rating)
The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mosaic (MOS)
- 3 Undervalued Easter Eggs to Watch For This Earnings Season
- Lululemon Rises On Wave Of Price Target Increases
- Is Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) About To Rip Higher?
- 3 Stellar Steel Stocks to Buy Now
- The Top Is In For Infosys
Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.