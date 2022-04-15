James Calvin O’rourke Sells 27,681 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Stock

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) CEO James Calvin O’rourke sold 27,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.97, for a total value of $2,075,244.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,137,443.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $76.05 on Friday. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $28.26 and a 12-month high of $77.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.84. The company has a market capitalization of $28.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). Mosaic had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 11.87 EPS for the current year.

Mosaic declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth $342,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in Mosaic by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 15,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth $310,000. First Command Bank purchased a new position in Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

MOS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Mosaic from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Mosaic from $49.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Mosaic from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Mosaic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.31.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

