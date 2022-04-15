Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Adient from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Adient from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Adient from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. BNP Paribas started coverage on Adient in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adient from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adient currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.20.

ADNT stock opened at $33.40 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.33. Adient has a fifty-two week low of $30.53 and a fifty-two week high of $53.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 3.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.91.

Adient ( NYSE:ADNT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Adient had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 0.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Adient will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADNT. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adient by 792.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Adient in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adient by 36,420.0% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Adient in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Adient by 12.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Adient plc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's seating solutions include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, including North America and South America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

