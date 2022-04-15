AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $144.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “AGCO Corporation’s earnings estimates for the current year have undergone upward revisions lately. The company expects adjusted earnings per share (EPS) for 2022 to be at $11.50, reflecting improved sales volumes and pricing. Net sales for the current year will be around $12.3 billion, up from $11.14 billion reported in 2021. Gross and operating margins are likely to increase on higher sales and production volumes as well as pricing actions to mitigate cost inflation. Elevated agricultural commodity prices and its impact on farm income will drive demand for agricultural equipment, encouraging farmers to upgrade their aging fleets. This will drive AGCO’s top line in the current year. However, production losses due to supply chain disruptions and logisctics challenges as well as higher raw material and freight costs will hurt results.”

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AGCO. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of AGCO in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of AGCO from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of AGCO in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of AGCO from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $177.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AGCO in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $150.55.

NYSE AGCO opened at $141.51 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.31. AGCO has a 12 month low of $108.56 and a 12 month high of $158.62.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.36. AGCO had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AGCO will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. AGCO’s payout ratio is currently 6.74%.

In other AGCO news, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total transaction of $3,295,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total transaction of $105,795.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in AGCO by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,070,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,766,000 after buying an additional 18,943 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 108.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 440,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,999,000 after purchasing an additional 229,423 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 590,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,356,000 after purchasing an additional 191,209 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 240,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,503,000 after purchasing an additional 31,300 shares during the period. Finally, Beck Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 7,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. 78.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

