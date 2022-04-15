Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Director Sells $1,820,638.12 in Stock

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 7,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.38, for a total transaction of $1,820,638.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,447,270.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $251.42 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.35 and a 12-month high of $258.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $47.71 billion, a PE ratio of -1,396.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $226.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.93.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 16.43%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -516.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on STZ shares. TheStreet cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $299.00 to $294.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $316.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.42.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,937,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 28.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.3% in the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 98,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,750,000 after purchasing an additional 4,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First American Bank grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.6% in the third quarter. First American Bank now owns 29,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,178,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands (Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.