Morgan Stanley Raises ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Price Target to $30.00

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ADCT has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ADC Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.17.

NYSE:ADCT opened at $14.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $977.58 million, a P/E ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 6.95 and a current ratio of 7.10. ADC Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.38 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.77.

ADC Therapeutics ( NYSE:ADCT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $17.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.73) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ADC Therapeutics will post -3.38 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,807,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,716,000 after buying an additional 153,506 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,975,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,895,000 after buying an additional 663,010 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,300,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,276,000 after buying an additional 188,902 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 421,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,508,000 after buying an additional 41,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BioImpact Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 58.0% in the third quarter. BioImpact Capital LLC now owns 344,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,357,000 after buying an additional 126,492 shares during the last quarter. 47.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ADC Therapeutics

ADC Therapeutics SA, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product ZYNLONTA that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma; Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL in second-line transplant-ineligible patients; and Phase I clinical trial for treatment of relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL).

