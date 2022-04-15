Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) PT Raised to $32.00

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 1.27% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ACI. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.46.

ACI stock opened at $32.41 on Wednesday. Albertsons Companies has a 12-month low of $17.73 and a 12-month high of $37.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.57.

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.85 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 79.21%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in Albertsons Companies by 108.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.30% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

