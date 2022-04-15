$0.87 EPS Expected for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) will post $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Teradyne’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.96 and the lowest is $0.84. Teradyne posted earnings of $1.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 21.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Teradyne will report full-year earnings of $4.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $5.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $7.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Teradyne.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $885.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.59 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 42.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on TER. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $173.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Teradyne in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company. in a report on Sunday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.63.

NASDAQ TER opened at $106.02 on Tuesday. Teradyne has a one year low of $102.51 and a one year high of $168.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. This is an increase from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 7.93%.

In related news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.54, for a total value of $263,512.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 16,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.12, for a total transaction of $1,861,528.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,775 shares of company stock worth $2,901,506 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 4,223.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 104,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,371,000 after purchasing an additional 101,754 shares in the last quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 310,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,948,000 after purchasing an additional 153,361 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 2.6% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 14,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 59.1% in the third quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 594,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,877,000 after acquiring an additional 220,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, Wireless Test, and Corporate and Other. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

