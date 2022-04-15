Insider Buying: Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Major Shareholder Purchases $2,151,397.40 in Stock

Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 25,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $83.80 per share, for a total transaction of $2,151,397.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,359,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,105,233.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Winder Investment Pte Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 11th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 25,386 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $83.14 per share, for a total transaction of $2,110,592.04.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 17,426 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $83.89 per share, for a total transaction of $1,461,867.14.

On Monday, April 4th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 23,659 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.74 per share, for a total transaction of $2,028,522.66.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 29,015 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $84.80 per share, for a total transaction of $2,460,472.00.

On Monday, March 28th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 17,429 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $81.83 per share, for a total transaction of $1,426,215.07.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 20,523 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,633,630.80.

Sensient Technologies stock opened at $82.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.16 and its 200 day moving average is $90.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34 and a beta of 0.93. Sensient Technologies Co. has a one year low of $74.43 and a one year high of $106.32.

Sensient Technologies ( NYSE:SXT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $340.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.36%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Sensient Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Sensient Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Sensient Technologies by 22,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 444 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,333 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sensient Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

