Royal Bank of Canada Increases Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Price Target to $37.00

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.16% from the company’s previous close.

ACI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Albertsons Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Albertsons Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Albertsons Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Albertsons Companies from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Albertsons Companies from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.46.

NYSE:ACI opened at $32.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.57. Albertsons Companies has a 12-month low of $17.73 and a 12-month high of $37.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 79.21% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Albertsons Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $260,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 502.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 150,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,699,000 after purchasing an additional 125,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 167,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,204,000 after purchasing an additional 70,292 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.30% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

