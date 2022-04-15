Winder Investment Pte Ltd Purchases 25,386 Shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Stock

Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 25,386 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $83.14 per share, with a total value of $2,110,592.04. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,384,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,678,720.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Winder Investment Pte Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 8th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 25,673 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $83.80 per share, with a total value of $2,151,397.40.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 17,426 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $83.89 per share, with a total value of $1,461,867.14.

On Monday, April 4th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 23,659 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.74 per share, with a total value of $2,028,522.66.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 29,015 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $84.80 per share, with a total value of $2,460,472.00.

On Monday, March 28th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 17,429 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $81.83 per share, with a total value of $1,426,215.07.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 20,523 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.60 per share, with a total value of $1,633,630.80.

Sensient Technologies stock opened at $82.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34 and a beta of 0.93. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $74.43 and a 52-week high of $106.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 3.19.

Sensient Technologies ( NYSE:SXT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $340.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.27 million. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is 58.36%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SXT. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 22,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 444 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sensient Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

