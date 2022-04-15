JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Price Target to $29.00

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $29.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.50.

American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $17.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.11 and a 200-day moving average of $22.92. American Eagle Outfitters has a one year low of $15.12 and a one year high of $38.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33.

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 34.33%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.47%.

In related news, Director Steven A. Davis bought 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.12 per share, with a total value of $99,660.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 12,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total transaction of $246,552.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,462 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 256.4% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 197.2% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

