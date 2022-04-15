Turtle Creek Asset Management Purchases 50,000 Shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Stock

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,022,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,837,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,619,001.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Turtle Creek Asset Management also recently made the following trade(s):

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

On Friday, April 8th, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 149,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.90 per share, for a total transaction of $2,965,100.00.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 225,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.22 per share, with a total value of $4,324,500.00.

On Monday, April 4th, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 100,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.41 per share, for a total transaction of $2,041,000.00.

On Thursday, March 31st, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 140,290 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.88 per share, with a total value of $2,929,255.20.

On Tuesday, March 29th, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 85,734 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.88 per share, for a total transaction of $1,961,593.92.

On Friday, March 25th, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 245,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.89 per share, with a total value of $5,363,050.00.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 160,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.02 per share, for a total transaction of $3,683,200.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 100,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.41 per share, with a total value of $2,341,000.00.

On Friday, March 18th, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 75,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,807,500.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 150,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.52 per share, with a total value of $3,528,000.00.

JELD-WEN stock opened at $20.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 2.36. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.43 and a 52 week high of $31.47.

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. JELD-WEN’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JELD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of JELD-WEN from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on JELD-WEN from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. UBS Group assumed coverage on JELD-WEN in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on JELD-WEN in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in JELD-WEN in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in JELD-WEN by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in JELD-WEN by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in JELD-WEN during the third quarter valued at $131,000. 95.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About JELD-WEN (Get Rating)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.