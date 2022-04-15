Jennifer Tejada Sells 68,182 Shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Stock

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total transaction of $2,125,232.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 897,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,989,849.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jennifer Tejada also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 9th, Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of PagerDuty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $2,063,869.14.

On Wednesday, February 9th, Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of PagerDuty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total transaction of $2,295,687.94.

PagerDuty stock opened at $32.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -25.69 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.40. PagerDuty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.02 and a twelve month high of $50.33.

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $78.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.08 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.19% and a negative return on equity of 38.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PD. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

PD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of PagerDuty to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PagerDuty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.13.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

