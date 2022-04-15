Barclays Boosts AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Price Target to $174.00

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Barclays from $150.00 to $174.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of AbbVie from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $156.40.

Get AbbVie alerts:

ABBV stock opened at $162.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.70. AbbVie has a 1-year low of $105.56 and a 1-year high of $175.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $154.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.64. The firm has a market cap of $286.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.81.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 164.05%. The firm had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that AbbVie will post 14.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 87.44%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 27,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $4,408,248.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 2,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $338,243.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,819 shares of company stock valued at $16,155,094 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in AbbVie during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie (Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.