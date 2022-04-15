Harlan Waksal Acquires 236,966 Shares of Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) Stock

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA – Get Rating) insider Harlan Waksal acquired 236,966 shares of Lyra Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.22 per share, with a total value of $999,996.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 236,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,996.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:LYRA opened at $7.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $97.67 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of -0.18. Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $11.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.47.

Get Lyra Therapeutics alerts:

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 31.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 58,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 152,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 34,776 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Lyra Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. The company's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.