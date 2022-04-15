Harlan Waksal Acquires 236,966 Shares of Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) Stock

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA – Get Rating) insider Harlan Waksal acquired 236,966 shares of Lyra Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.22 per share, with a total value of $999,996.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 236,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,996.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:LYRA opened at $7.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $97.67 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of -0.18. Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $11.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.47.
Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th.
Lyra Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. The company's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.
