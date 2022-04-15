Steve Wadey Buys 46 Shares of QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) Stock

QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ – Get Rating) insider Steve Wadey acquired 46 shares of QinetiQ Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 326 ($4.25) per share, with a total value of £149.96 ($195.41).
Steve Wadey also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 9th, Steve Wadey acquired 50 shares of QinetiQ Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 299 ($3.90) per share, with a total value of £149.50 ($194.81).
- On Wednesday, February 9th, Steve Wadey acquired 58 shares of QinetiQ Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 263 ($3.43) per share, with a total value of £152.54 ($198.78).
Shares of QinetiQ Group stock opened at GBX 328.40 ($4.28) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of £1.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 290.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 283.19. QinetiQ Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 236 ($3.08) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 364.40 ($4.75).
QinetiQ Group Company Profile
QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; AI, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.
