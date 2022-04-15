Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:RGA)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Bergman now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of ($1.34) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.47). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Reinsurance Group of America’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.99 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.31 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.70 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.82 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $4.38 EPS.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($1.39). The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 0.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RGA. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $141.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.10.

RGA stock opened at $112.66 on Wednesday. Reinsurance Group of America has a 1-year low of $94.32 and a 1-year high of $134.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.17.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 321.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 367.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. 96.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.34%.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile (Get Rating)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.