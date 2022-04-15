Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Northern Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings of $1.72 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.67. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Northern Trust’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.24 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.15 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.53 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.60 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NTRS. Barclays increased their price objective on Northern Trust from $131.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $128.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Northern Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Northern Trust from $152.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Northern Trust from $135.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.00.

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $110.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.73. Northern Trust has a 1 year low of $102.39 and a 1 year high of $135.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.09. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 23.82%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. Northern Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTRS. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Northern Trust by 599.3% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 21,425 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Northern Trust in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Northern Trust news, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,936 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $223,801.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 393 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total value of $41,504.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 39.27%.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

