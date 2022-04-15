RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $4.18 Per Share

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note issued on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $4.18 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $6.35. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for RenaissanceRe’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $15.20 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $23.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $30.00 EPS.

RNR has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet lowered shares of RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RenaissanceRe has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.80.

RenaissanceRe stock opened at $154.16 on Wednesday. RenaissanceRe has a 52-week low of $134.70 and a 52-week high of $175.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $151.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of -95.16 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 1.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.59) EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is an increase from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -91.36%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNR. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in RenaissanceRe by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in RenaissanceRe by 125.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in RenaissanceRe by 121.8% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

