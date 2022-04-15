Max Vermoken Purchases 191 Shares of SigmaRoc plc (LON:SRC) Stock

SigmaRoc plc (LON:SRC – Get Rating) insider Max Vermoken bought 191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 78 ($1.02) per share, for a total transaction of £148.98 ($194.14).

Shares of SRC stock opened at GBX 79 ($1.03) on Friday. SigmaRoc plc has a 1 year low of GBX 65 ($0.85) and a 1 year high of GBX 114.65 ($1.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.89, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 81.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 89.08. The company has a market cap of £504.21 million and a PE ratio of -41.05.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.63) target price on shares of SigmaRoc in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

SigmaRoc plc, through its subsidiaries, invests in and/or acquires projects in the construction materials sector in the United Kingdom, Northern Europe, the Channel Islands, and Belgium. The company also produces aggregates and pre-cast concrete; supplies value-added construction materials; and provides shipping logistics, road contracting, and waste recycling services.

