Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.75 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.57. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.33 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.17 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $14.30 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $4.47 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.48 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.83 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.78 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $18.55 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on PNC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.32.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $175.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The PNC Financial Services Group has a one year low of $170.14 and a one year high of $228.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.26.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 28.81% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.10 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.28%.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total transaction of $1,004,245.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.4% in the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 2,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Telemus Capital LLC grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 15.6% in the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth approximately $760,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

